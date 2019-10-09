XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/10/2019 - 19:46 BST

I Need This Trait – Newcastle United Youngster On Key Attribute

 




Newcastle United Under-21s goalkeeper Dan Langley has revealed that being dominant in the penalty area is one trait that he is trying to showcase.

The Magpies reserves side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of League One side Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Trophy at Montgomery Waters Meadow this week.  


 



The defeat saw Newcastle Under-21s exit the EFL Trophy's group stages, having already lost their first match against League Two side Macclesfield Town.

Having his first taste of action in the EFL Trophy was 18-year-old goalkeeper Langley, who found the competition to be physical.
 


With progression his ultimate aim, Langley feels he did well against Shrewsbury, but revealed that he is trying to be more dominant in the penalty area as he believes that is one trait goalkeepers should have.



I try and be as dominant as I can in my area and as a goalkeeper I think that’s a trait you need to try and have", Langley told Newcastle's official site.

"Hopefully I can become more and more dominant in what I do.
 


"I feel like I did a good job and hopefully I can keep pushing on in the games that are coming up.

Although they no longer can progress from Group D in the EFL Trophy, Newcastle Under-21s have one more game against table-toppers Port Vale next month.   
 