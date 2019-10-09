I’m Small Fish In Big Pond – Sheffield Wednesday Talent Enjoying Loan Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday loanee Connor Kirby feels he is a small fish in a big pond at Macclesfield Town and is relishing the challenge of playing first-team football in League Two.



Since joining Macclesfield on a season-long loan in the summer, the 21-year-old Englishman has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Silkmen.













Having cemented a place in Daryl McMahon's plans, starting nine games across all competitions, Kirby has admitted that he knew he would not start matches immediately after arriving at the club, but was confident that he could match the standards required and impress the manager.



The Barnsley-born player considers it an achievement for a 21-year-old to be starting matches in League Two week in, week out and is glad about how he has performed since arriving at Moss Rose.





While Kirby is grateful to his Macclesfield team-mates for helping him settle at the club with ease, the midfielder feels he is a small fish in a big pond, which is a challenge he relishes.







“I’m really enjoying it", Kirby told Sheffield Wednesday's official site.



“It’s different, I’m not around my mates any more, I’m a small fish in a big pond so I have to try and work my way up and see what happens this season





“I was confident that I can play at this level, and obviously I knew I wouldn’t start straight away, I had to work hard in training to impress the manager and I’ve come in and played regularly and cemented a place.



"I’m very pleased, I’m happy with myself and it’s an achievement for a 21-year-old to be playing League Two football every week.



“The environment is great, they’re great lads and I settled in straight away.”



Kirby will be hopeful of getting more first-team football under his belt before he returns to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.

