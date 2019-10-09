Steven Gerrard Gives Me Freedom To Be Myself And It Works – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is glad that Gers manager Steven Gerrard is giving him the freedom to be himself on the pitch and in training.



The Scotsman, who had just two assists to his name in his first season at Ibrox in 2017/18, scored four goals and provided five assists in Gerrard's first season in charge of the Light Blues last term.













This season, Jack already has one goal and two assists to his name from 16 appearances across all competitions.



The 27-year-old's numbers might not seem impressive off the bat, however, a goal involvement of 12 from 62 matches since the start of last season from someone who managed 22 from 250 appearances for Aberdeen is seen by some as significant.





While some fans have suggested that it is Gerrard's influence that has seen Jack's goal involvement go up, the Scotsman has revealed that apart from midfield drills and a few tips, the 39-year-old and Gary McAllister, who he believes were two of the best in the position, let him perform with freedom.







“Everybody looks in from the outside and thinks he [Gerrard] must be taking me every day and doing this, doing that”, Jack told The Athletic.



“We do midfielder drills with him and Gary Mac, who are obviously two of the best, but he doesn’t overdo it.





"He doesn’t come up after every game and every training session saying what I need to do, he’ll just give you tips here and there.



"He gives you that freedom to be yourself and thankfully for me that’s working.”



Jack, who missed Rangers' 5-0 win against Hamilton Academical with a knock, will be hoping to return to action when the Gers travel to Hearts on 20th October.

