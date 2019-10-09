This Isn’t Good Sign – Former Rangers Star Comments On Current Gers Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender David Weir feels that it is not a good sign if places are up for grabs in the heart of the Gers defence.



With both domestic and European games coming in quick and fast, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has employed squad rotation on a regular basis, leading the four centre-backs in the squad Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Filip Helander and George Edmundson to all be given minutes.













While Goldson started in all of Rangers matches except against East Fife in the Scottish League Cup in August, Katic, Helander and Edmundson have not started more than two consecutive league games this season.



Weir, who played at centre-back for Rangers, is aware of the quality the four defenders possess but feels that no one nailing down starting eleven spots is not good for the team.





The Scotsman insisted that the best teams will have a settled back four and a few players to compete with them, which he believes is not the case at Rangers currently.







“Rangers have four [centre-backs] there and you can make a case for all of them in terms of what they have done in their careers”, Weir was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Goldson and Katic looked like they were the favoured two from the start of the season. Helander and Edmundson were in the background pushing so there is competition which always helps to keep them on their toes.





"But I don’t think anyone has nailed it down yet and I don’t think it is ever a good sign if too many positions are up for grabs.



“The goalkeeper is obviously very good, with a good back up.



"But in the best teams you can almost name the back four – the relationship, the knowledge of each other.



"Football changes all the time but stability through the centre of the pitch is a big part of it.”



Goldson and Katic were signed by Rangers last year, while Edmundson and Helander arrived at Ibrox this summer.

