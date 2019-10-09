We Try To Get Him Fined – Rangers Star On Making Team-mate Feel Involved

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted his team-mates are always trying to get Alfredo Morelos fined, while revealing that the Colombian is as full-blooded in his efforts in training as he is in matches.



Since his arrival from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, Morelos has been a prolific goalscorer for Rangers, scoring 62 goals in 102 appearances across all competitions.













This season, the 23-year-old centre-forward has found the back of the net on 14 occasions and provided five assists in 19 matches, while also improving his discipline, something which received heavy criticism in the past.



While Morelos' goalscoring heroics have earned him the nickname El Bufalo, Gers star Jack has revealed that the striker trains the way he plays.





The Scotsman opened up on how the Rangers players prefer playing in the same team as Morelos, who plays the same both during matches and training and causes carnage in training sessions.







“Alfredo is another who trains the way he plays", Jack told The Athletic.



"What you see on the park is what he’s like all the time. He’s full-blooded. It’s as if it’s the last game he is ever going to play.





"You’d most definitely rather have him on your side than not as he just runs about and causes carnage."



Jack revealed that Morelos has a good relationship with his team-mates, who are always trying to get him fined.



“He still has craic with the boys. We have a fines system and we’re always trying to get Alfredo fined.



"If you’re in the shower and leave it on it’s a fine, so we’ll all be shouting ‘That’s a fine!’ and he’ll be saying, ‘No! No! No fine!’



"It’s just little things like that, as he’s not from here, that makes him feel involved.”



Morelos is currently on international duty with the Colombia national team, who are set to face Chile and Algeria over the coming days.