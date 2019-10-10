Chelsea Are More Patient With Managers Now – Avram Grant

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant believes the Blues have become more patient with their managers over the last few years, a trait he is keen for the club to continue with current boss Frank Lampard.



Grant spent close to just one season at Chelsea after he was brought in as a replacement for Jose Mourinho just at the start of the 2007/08 season at Stamford Bridge.













He went on to lead Chelsea to a second-place finish and lost the Champions League final to Manchester United on penalties in Moscow.



But he was shown the door at the end of the campaign and Luiz Felipe Scolari appointed his successor; the Brazilian did also not last the season.





However, the former Chelsea boss believes the club have learned from their mistakes of not giving enough time to managers and have been more patient over the last few years.







Grant believes Chelsea have course-corrected and giving further time to Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho in his second spell demostrates the fact.



“The club have to be patient but I think they have learnt from their mistakes”, the former Chelsea boss told The Athletic.





“They are a little bit more patient than before. Looking back, it wasn’t just me who was sacked after a brief spell. There was Andre Villas-Boas, Scolari and so on.



”Everything starts before you name your coach and you understand the philosophy. They are more careful when they choose.



“They can make mistakes like everybody does, but look at how they were more patient with Jose Mourinho the second time, with Antonio Conte in the second season — which maybe wouldn’t have happened before."



Grant is now keen for Chelsea to continue to show patience with Lampard as he is certain the Blues legend will get his side to consistently improve.



“The people around the club have also developed and know they need to be patient.



"My advice to them would be to be patient with Frank. The results are coming now but they will get better and better over time."



“Back in my day, they only thought about results. Results are still important now but I think they also think of the way a manager is working.



“This is the reason why they have put Frank in charge.”



Chelsea are keen to build a young side under Lampard and give him time to get the club back challenging for top honours in England and in Europe.

