Chelsea Loanee Likely To Stay At Roma For Season Despite Injury

Roma are unlikely to push to send Davide Zappacosta back to Chelsea despite the defender suffering a serious knee injury this season.



The Italian full-back joined Roma on a season-long loan deal in the summer after it became clear that he was surplus to the requirements of new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.













Zappacosta played just 12 minutes in the first game of the season against Genoa before he was taken off due to a calf muscle injury.



He was on the road to recovery before tragedy struck again last week when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in training with Roma.





According to the terms of the agreement with Chelsea, Roma could terminate his loan stay in January, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are unlikely to do so.







Roma are prepared to keep Zappacosta for the second half of the season as well and allow him time to recover and get back on the pitch.



The Serie A giants are also hopeful that he will be fit enough to feature in the squad by the end of February and could become useful towards the end of the campaign.





As such the likelihood is that Zappacosta will spend the full season at Roma despite his injury horror.

