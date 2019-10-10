David Luiz Helped Me A Lot – West Ham Star On Bond With Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto has named Arsenal centre-back David Luiz and former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres as two of his best friends in football.



The 33-year-old Spaniard is in his 14th year as a first-team footballer, having started his career with Spanish side Atletico Madrid in December 2005.













During his career, Roberto has played for nine different clubs, sharing the dressing room with players from different parts of the world.



While the goalkeeper has made good friends at the different clubs he has played for, he holds a strong bond with former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres, who he played with at Atletico Madrid.





Another player who Roberto named as one his best friends in football is former Benfica team-mate and current Arsenal centre-back Luiz.







"In every club, I’ve been with different guys, but David Luiz helped me a lot in Benfica", Roberto told West Ham's official site.



"And I grew up with Fernando Torres in Atletico Madrid."





Having arrived at West Ham in the summer, Roberto has made four appearances across all competitions for the Hammers this season.

