XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/10/2019 - 15:04 BST

Everton Youngsters Have Had First Team Route Blocked – Former Toffee

 




Former Everton midfielder Joe Williams has insisted that there are young players in the Toffees academy whose path to the first team has been blocked by the club’s decision to bring in new players.

Williams had loan stints at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers before leaving Everton on a permanent move to Wigan during the last summer transfer window.  


 



A product of the Everton academy, the young midfielder did not play a senior game for the club before moving to the Latics, where he has started the last six league games.

Williams has revealed his displeasure at Everton’s decision to bring in more players when there are youngsters at the club who are ready to step up to the first team.
 


He insisted that there are talented players in the Everton academy who are ready to play first-team football but have their paths blocked by new signings.



The 22-year-old is not at all surprised that Jonjoe Kenny, who joined Schalke on loan from Everton in the summer, has been doing well in Germany as he feels he is good enough.

“I’ll never agree with bringing someone in when you’ve got a kid there who is ready, who will ultimately be doing the same job, sitting on the bench”, Williams told The Athletic.
 


“I’d rather give that opportunity to a young lad.

"I think there a few decent young players there that could be getting a look-in and aren’t because Everton have signed a lot of new players.

“Jonjoe has gone out on loan with Schalke.

"He’s doing really well over there. It surprised me when he went and scored a worldie [against Hertha Berlin] the other week!

“That’s the reason we’ve had to come out and get games.

"It’s disappointing but there’s more to life than just Everton. For us, it was best to move on.”

Antonee Robinson, another former Everton academy starlet, left the club along with Williams to join Wigan last summer.   
 