Former Chelsea Boss Delighted With Character Blues Showing Under Frank Lampard

Avram Grant believes Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side have shown courage to fight back from difficult results with better performances.



Chelsea have won four of their opening eight Premier League games and are currently sitting fifth in the league table, ten points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.













But the attacking brand of football Lampard’s side have played has attracted praise from many observers and the Chelsea fans have also been supportive of the new manager and his team.



Grant also admits that he has been happy with the kind of football he has seen Chelsea play this season, but has been more impressed with the character the young squad have shown.





He believes that the way they have bounced back from difficult results this season shows that there is a making of a very good team at Chelsea at the moment under Lampard.







“It’s early days but I am very happy with how the team looks under him”, Grant told The Athletic.



“They are playing good football and are learning from their mistakes very well.





“When they lost 4-0 to Manchester United and then 2-1 to Liverpool, on both occasions they reacted and gave a good performance afterwards.



"That’s very important. We judge managers in football by their results.



“OK, that’s fair enough, but to produce the results, you need to be strong in the difficult days and the good days.”



Chelsea will return from the international break with a home game against Newcastle United on Saturday, 19th October.

