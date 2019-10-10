XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/10/2019 - 09:27 BST

Former Tottenham Star Confirms Recommending Cristiano Ronaldo To Spurs

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ronny Rosenthal has revealed that he recommended signing Cristiano Ronaldo to the north London club just after he made his debut at Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United snapped up the young winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 after he impressed Sir Alex Ferguson and several Red Devils stars in a pre-season friendly that summer.  


 



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted to missing out on signing the Portuguese after Manchester United moved quickly to take him to Old Trafford, while Liverpool also tracked him.

But the Gunners were not the only north London club who were alerted to Ronaldo as Rosenthal revealed that he recommended the player to a number of clubs, including his former side Tottenham after he scouted him.
 


The former Tottenham star told The Athletic: “Ronaldo made his debut for Sporting Lisbon in August 2002, and I started watching him a month or so after that.


 


“I recommended him to Arsenal, Tottenham and others.

“But they didn’t follow it up.”


 


Ronaldo went on to win three Premier League titles and a Champions League before leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009.

He now plies his trade in Italy at Juventus. 
 