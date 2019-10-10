I Believe We Can Beat Anybody – Stoke City Attacker Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City striker Scott Hogan is aware of the tough fixtures coming the Potters' way after the international break, but is positive that they can beat anyone.



Nathan Jones's Stoke registered the first victory of their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over fourth-placed Swansea City last weekend.













While the win was a great boost for the Potters, centre-forward Hogan has urged the team to not get carried away as they are still bottom of the league table and are expected to pick more points.



The Aston Villa loanee wants Stoke to use the ongoing international break to regroup and focus on getting more wins and points on the board when club football returns to action.





Hogan is aware that Stoke have some tough matches coming their way but is confident that the club have what it takes to defeat anyone.







“We’ve got a break now to ensure we don’t get carried away", Hogan told Stoke's official site.



"At the end of the day that’s what we expect from every game not once every 10 weeks so we need to kick on now.





“We need to regroup, come back down to Earth and remember that we’re expected to pick up more points than we have at the moment.



"We have a tough run of fixtures coming but I believe we can beat anybody.



“I’m away for the international break as well as a few of the lads and the rest will be at the training ground, but when we’re all back it’ll be all systems go to get another win on the board.”



It was Hogan who scored the winner for Stoke against Swansea last week, finding the back of the net in the 90th minute of the game.

