XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/10/2019 - 12:09 BST

I Believe We Can Beat Anybody – Stoke City Attacker Confident

 




Stoke City striker Scott Hogan is aware of the tough fixtures coming the Potters' way after the international break, but is positive that they can beat anyone.

Nathan Jones's Stoke registered the first victory of their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over fourth-placed Swansea City last weekend.  


 



While the win was a great boost for the Potters, centre-forward Hogan has urged the team to not get carried away as they are still bottom of the league table and are expected to pick more points.

The Aston Villa loanee wants Stoke to use the ongoing international break to regroup and focus on getting more wins and points on the board when club football returns to action.
 


Hogan is aware that Stoke have some tough matches coming their way but is confident that the club have what it takes to defeat anyone.



We’ve got a break now to ensure we don’t get carried away", Hogan told Stoke's official site.

"At the end of the day that’s what we expect from every game not once every 10 weeks so we need to kick on now.
 


We need to regroup, come back down to Earth and remember that we’re expected to pick up more points than we have at the moment.

"We have a tough run of fixtures coming but I believe we can beat anybody.

I’m away for the international break as well as a few of the lads and the rest will be at the training ground, but when we’re all back it’ll be all systems go to get another win on the board.

It was Hogan who scored the winner for Stoke against Swansea last week, finding the back of the net in the 90th minute of the game.   
 