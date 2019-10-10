I’ve Got Unfinished Business – Rangers Midfelder On Driving Force

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Jack has revealed he feels he has unfinished business at Rangers and is sure he will soon put pen to paper to a new contract to extend his stay at Ibrox.



The midfielder, who arrived at Ibrox in the summer of 2017 from Aberdeen, currently has two more years left on his contract with Rangers, having extended it last December.













However, Jack has revealed that the club have made it clear to his agent that they want to tie him down at Ibrox for the long-term and talks are currently ongoing.



The 27-year-old midfielder is keen to put pen to paper as he feels he has unfinished business in a Light Blue shirt and is enjoying playing under manager Steven Gerrard.





Jack also insists that winning trophies for Rangers is what drives him, as he seeks to make sure the team he is part of are remembered fondly by the club's fans.







“It’s ongoing. The club contacted my agent and said they want to tie me down so I’m sure something will get announced as soon as it’s done”, Jack told The Athletic.



“I love playing here. I still think there is a lot of unfinished business and I’m enjoying my football under Gerrard.





“You want to play as many games as you can for this club but if you look back in 10 years’ time, people are going to say Steven Gerrard was the manager of that Rangers team, but what did they win?



"If you want to be remembered by the fans and stamp your authority on the club you need to win something.



"That’s what drives me.”



Jack, who has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, missed Rangers' league game against Hamilton Academical at the weekend due to a knock but is hopeful of returning to action against Hearts after the international break.

