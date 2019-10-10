Jurgen Klopp Gives Us Freedom To Do This – Liverpool Star On Contributing Going Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained how Reds boss Jurgen Klopp giving him freedom to go forward and the midfielders giving cover is helping him and fellow full-back Andrew Robertson to create chances.



21-year-old Alexander-Arnold and 25-year-old Robertson have been key sources of chances for Premier League giants Liverpool since last season.













Robertson equalled the Premier League record for the most assists from a defender in May with 11 assists to his name, but fellow full-back Alexander-Arnold went on to break the record on the final day of last season by registering 12 assists.



With the duo having provided a combined five assists this season, Alexander-Arnold has expressed his and Robertson's desire to contribute as much as possible to the team in attack, which the full-backs are glad to do.





However, the Liverpool-born man credited Reds manager Klopp for their attacking involvement as the German provides them with the freedom to go forward and lauded the midfielders for giving them cover and the forwards for putting away the chances they create.







"It's good to be able to help the team with creating chances and wanting to give good service to the attackers to go and score goals", Alexander-Arnold told Premier League Productions.



"Eventually how you win games is scoring goals.





"I think as full-backs, me and Robbo, we want to do that as much as possible and the manager gives us that freedom to do that and doesn't limit us and tells us we have to stay back.



"He gives us that freedom of being able to go forward.



"The midfield help us out a lot by covering us and allowing us to get forward.



"It's a team effort and the lads are in the box all the time to be able to put the chances away."



Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, who are known for the chances they create, have scored one goal each already this season, while they scored just one combined last term.

