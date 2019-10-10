XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/10/2019 - 09:56 BST

Leeds United Keeping Player Waiting On Potential Contract Offer

 




Leeds United are yet to engage in talks with defender Gaetano Berardi over a new contract, which would extend his stay at the club.

Berardi has emerged as a cult hero at Leeds over the last five years and is one of the most popular members of the squad at Elland Road.  


 



The defender is also well-liked by head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who rates his passing range and his ability to play across the backline, which comes in handy during an injury crisis.

But the defender is out of contract at Leeds and according to The Athletic, he is yet to receive an offer of a new deal from the Yorkshire giants.
 


Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich have signed up on fresh terms after the starting the season with a year left on their previous deals.



Pablo Hernandez has also been in talks with Leeds over a new contract, but the club are yet to open negotiations with Berardi and his representatives.

The 31-year-old defender’s injury issues have been a concern and the club are also worried about his disciplinary record.
 


It remains to be seen whether Leeds look to offer him a new deal in the coming months or are happy to see him leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.   
 