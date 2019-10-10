Manchester United Make Decision On Red Devil’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have decided against putting Paul Pogba under the knife to fix his ankle injury and are prepared to let it heal naturally.



Pogba has missed three of Manchester United’s last four league games, which has seen them pick up just four points from a possible 12.













The Frenchman has also missed their two Europa League games and Manchester United are hopeful that he will be back for the Liverpool game after the international break.



Pogba has been feeling discomfort in his ankle and the injury was aggravated during a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player and the club’s medical team have decided against surgery, as it would mean he could miss more games in the coming weeks.







Manchester United want to remain patient and have decided to allow the injury to heal naturally through rest.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get his top midfielder back in the team as Manchester United look to recover from their worst start to a league campaign in three decades.





He would ideally like to have Pogba in the team against Liverpool later this month but there are doubts whether he will be fit enough to be in the squad immediately after the break.

