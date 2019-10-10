My Guuuuy – Rangers Star Hails Gers Teen Talent Following International Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has hailed Light Blues attacking talent Dapo Mebude after the youngster scored for Scotland Under-19s.



Mebude, who made his senior team debut for Rangers last season, starred in Scotland Under-19s European Championship qualifying match against Belarus Under-19s on Wednesday.













Having taken the lead through Nathan Patterson in the 12th minute, Scotland doubled their lead just eight minutes later after Mebude scored from the penalty spot.



The 18-year-old struck the ball low to Belarus man Artur Maliyeuski's left side and found the back of the net despite the goalkeeper going the right way.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 A perfect Dapo Mebude penalty tonight for #SCO19s



pic.twitter.com/mmIUIYzqyd — Rangers Youth Academy (@RFC_Youth) October 9, 2019



Barjonas, who plays with Mebude in the Rangers reserve side, took to social media to heap praise on his team-mate.







"My guuuuuuy Mebude", Barjonas wrote on Twitter after the striker scored from the spot.



While the game ended in a 2-2 draw, Mebude was delighted to get his name on the scoresheet and also replied to Barjonas tweet.





"My broo", the teenager wrote, along with a couple of fist emojis.



Scotland Under-19s will now take on Andorra Under-19s and Germany Under-19s over the next five days and Mebude will be looking to get more goals to his name.

