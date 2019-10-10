No Team Have Played Us Off Park In Last Nine Months – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is confident that the Light Blues are a team that opponents will not be able to dominate unless they possess something special.



Steven Gerrard taking charge as the manager of Rangers, who finished third in the 2017/18 campaign, saw a significant improvement in the side's performances last term, leading them to finish second in the league behind Celtic.













Although the 39-year-old Englishman did not win a trophy, the improvement in performances was enough for a good chunk of the Rangers faithful to be positive about beating the Hoops to the league title this time around.



Eight games into the league season, the Gers currently lead the Scottish Premiership table and are two points above defending champions Celtic.





With Celtic being the only side to beat Rangers in the league this term, Light Blues star Jack feels that even the Bhoys did not dominate them.







The Scotsman has insists that no club have played them off the park since Gerrard settled at Ibrox last term and is confident that it will take a special side to do so.



“It’s total belief he [Gerrard] has", Jack told The Athletic.





"He sees us every day and he obviously thinks it’s going to take a special team to play us off the park.



"Even in the Old Firm we just weren’t great but they weren’t anything special.



"I don’t think any team in the last six, nine months has played us off the park or been a better football team than us.”



Rangers have only lost twice in their 20 games across all competitions this season, with one coming against Celtic in the league and the other coming against Young Boys in the Europa League.

