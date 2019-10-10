XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/10/2019 - 16:33 BST

Steven Gerrard Said It’s Not Just How I’m Playing – Rangers Star On Manager’s Delight

 




Jermain Defoe has revealed that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is delighted with the impact he is having on the youngsters at Ibrox, as well as on the pitch. 

The experienced striker is in the midst of an 18-month loan spell at Rangers from Premier League side Bournemouth and has been handed regular game time by Gerrard.  


 



His Bournemouth contract runs out in the summer of 2020, when his loan at Rangers will also expire, raising the prospect that Defoe could complete a free transfer to Ibrox on a permanent basis.

And Defoe has admitted that Gerrard is more than happy with him, not least for the impact he is having on the youngsters at Ibrox, who look up to the experienced marksman.
 


"I speak to the manager all the time. He’s just basically said to me ‘I’m delighted with how you’re playing but not just that, with how you are around the place with the younger lads’", Defoe told Sky Sports.



Defoe concedes that he would be more than open to staying at Rangers on a permanent basis as he aims for trophies in Scotland.

"Hopefully we can be successful together this season and next season.
 


"Hopefully at some point something will happen. I want to stay", the striker added.

Defoe has been in fine form for Rangers so far this season despite his advancing years, finding the back of the net 12 times in 14 games in a light blue shirt.

Gerrard regularly rotates Defoe with Colombia international Alfredo Morelos.
 