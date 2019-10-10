This West Ham Squad Best I’ve Played With – Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell believes that the current Hammers squad is the best one he has been involved in since signing for the club in 2014.



Having extended his contract with West Ham until 2023 on Wednesday, Cresswell is now looking forward to kicking on at the London Stadium and being at the club for an extended period.













The 29-year-old feels West Ham had a good squad in the 2015/16 season, which was their final campaign at the Boleyn Ground, but believes that the crop of players, squad depth and signings make the present group the best he has seen during his time at the club.



With a good squad and Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, Cresswell wants the Hammers to build something special at the club and aim to finish as high as possible in the Premier League table.





The former Ipswich Town full-back is also hopeful that West Ham continue playing good football and getting good results on the board.







“Going back to the last year we had at the Boleyn, we had a good squad", Cresswell told West Ham TV.



"But look at this squad, the depth, the players and the signings we are making.





“We’ve got two players for each position so if someone gets injured there is always someone to step up.



"Certainly, in the time I’ve been here, it’s been the best squad I’ve been involved in.



“We want something special to happen.



"Come the end of the season, whether we have a good cup run or finish as high as possible in the league, that’s what we’re aiming to do.



"We want to take each game as it is and try to take maximum points and play good football at the same time.



“This year we’ve shown some brilliant results and played some brilliant football. Long may that continue.”



Cresswell has scored two goals from four league appearances for West Ham this season, finding the back of the net against Manchester United and Bournemouth towards the end of September.

