06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/10/2019 - 18:26 BST

Tottenham Supremo Daniel Levy Keen For Mauricio Pochettino To Get More Out of This Player

 




Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy has been keen for Mauricio Pochettino to get more out of centre-back Davinson Sanchez. 

Spurs paid Ajax a big transfer fee of £42m to land the highly rated Colombia international centre-back in the summer of 2017.  


 



However, mistakes made by Sanchez have seen Pochettino turn to Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld as more trusted options in the heart of the Tottenham defence.

Pochettino picked Alderweireld and Vertonghen as his centre-back pairing in last season's Champions League final, in another sign of where he sees Sanchez in the pecking order.
 


Spurs forked out a substantial sum to sign Sanchez though and, according to The Athletic, Levy has been keen for Pochettino to get more out of the Colombian.



With Tottenham struggling for form this season and leaking goals it remains to be seen if Pochettino will feel able to hand Sanchez starts in the coming games.

Tottenham went into the international break of the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.
 


They are next in action at home against Watford on 19th October before a Champions League clash at home against Red Star Belgrade.
 