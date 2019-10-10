Whispers Over Potential Destination For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen could head back to former club Ajax next summer, it has been claimed.



Spurs are facing the prospect of seeing a number of experienced heads moving on next summer on free transfers as their contracts tick down.













Vertonghen is into the final 12 months of his deal in north London and looks set to spend the next chunk of his career away from Tottenham.



The defender joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and, according to The Athletic, there are whispers that he could be set to head back to the Dutch giants.





Vertonghen is set to turn 33 years old before the end of the current season, but would still be an attractive proposition for a number of clubs due to his experience.







The defender, who has won over 100 caps at international level for Belgium, came through the youth set-up at Ajax after switching from Germinal Beerschot.



Despite enjoying regular game time at Tottenham since arriving in north London, Vertonghen has yet to win a trophy for the Premier League club.





He picked up two Dutch league titles and two Dutch Cups before moving from Ajax to Tottenham in 2012 for a fee of around €12m.

