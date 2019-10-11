Agent In Touch With Real Madrid Over Cut-price Christian Eriksen Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been in touch with Real Madrid over a move in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the current season and and is expected to leave Tottenham after resisting putting pen to paper to a new deal.













Manchester United wanted to sign him in the summer but Eriksen held out for Real Madrid, who decided against making a move for his services.



The Dane would prefer to move to the Spanish giants in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season.





Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to earn a fee for Eriksen and has given his blessing to a move with, according to Spanish daily Marca, his agent in contact with the Spanish giants over a move in the new year.







Tottenham are resigned to seeing him leave and would prefer to sell him in January rather than watch him find the exit door on a free transfer next summer.



Spurs have indicated that they are prepared to consider a winter move for Eriksen for a transfer fee between €20m to €25m.





Real Madrid are evaluating the prospect of signing the Dane in January for a cut-price fee.



Manchester United are also likely to rekindle their interest in Eriksen in the winter but Real Madrid remain his preferred club.

