Chelsea Star Set To Be Affected As Loan Club Ban Flights During Training Weeks

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loan star Ethan Ampadu will not be able to board flights to embark on mini-breaks and shopping outings during the club season after a ban imposed on players at RB Leipzig, where he is on loan.



The Bundesliga side have put a stop to players using their days off during a normal week of training to jet off to destinations around the globe as they feel it puts a strain on their stars.













RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told German magazine Sport Bild: "It depends a lot on the load.



"We do not like it when players fly through Europe on their days off during a normal training week.





"If you let your hair down elsewhere and then fly back, it will cause stress, it will put a strain on you.







"We make the boys aware of the need to see days off as recreation and not as a shopping opportunity in Paris or New York", he added.



RB Leipzig have enjoyed a positive start to the new Bundesliga campaign and sit fourth, just two points off league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.





They are also involved in the Champions League, having been slotted into a group containing Lyon, Zenit St Petersburg and Benfica.



The international break has seen the club relax their new no fly policy, with short flights allowed within Europe until those players not on national team duty report back on Sunday.

