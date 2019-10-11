He Is A Quiet Leader – Former Arsenal Recruitment Head On Gunners Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has insisted that Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a true leader and denied claims that the 30-year-old is arrogant.



Aubameyang has often been on the receiving end of criticism, with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently hitting out at him.













However, Mislintat, who played a key role in both Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal signing the player, has come out to bat for Aubameyang asserted that the Gabon international is one of the best professionals he has ever worked with.



The now VfB Stuttgart sporting director explained that Aubameyang is hard working, caring, funny and above all a true leader in the dressing room and not arrogant.





Mislintat believes that managers can get the best out of Aubameyang and win more games if they understand the striker's personality and quality.







“In the dressing room, it is a completely different story", Mislintat told The Athletic.



"He is not arrogant or extroverted. For me, without any doubt, he is one of the best professionals I ever worked with.





"He is a hard worker, a great athlete. He is always smiling. He takes care of the young lads. He is a quiet leader but he really is a leader. He is funny. There is sunshine if he is around.



"If you are able to read and see Auba’s quality and personality, you get everything out of him and your club will win more games.”



Aubameyang is currently sitting second in the 2019/20 Premier League goalscoring chart behind Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero, having scored seven goals from eight games.

