XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/10/2019 - 12:11 BST

He Is A Quiet Leader – Former Arsenal Recruitment Head On Gunners Star

 




Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has insisted that Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a true leader and denied claims that the 30-year-old is arrogant.

Aubameyang has often been on the receiving end of criticism, with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently hitting out at him.


 



However, Mislintat, who played a key role in both Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal signing the player, has come out to bat for Aubameyang asserted that the Gabon international is one of the best professionals he has ever worked with.

The now VfB Stuttgart sporting director explained that Aubameyang is hard working, caring, funny and above all a true leader in the dressing room and not arrogant.
 


Mislintat believes that managers can get the best out of Aubameyang and win more games if they understand the striker's personality and quality.



In the dressing room, it is a completely different story", Mislintat told The Athletic.

"He is not arrogant or extroverted. For me, without any doubt, he is one of the best professionals I ever worked with.
 


"He is a hard worker, a great athlete. He is always smiling. He takes care of the young lads. He is a quiet leader but he really is a leader. He is funny. There is sunshine if he is around.

"If you are able to read and see Auba’s quality and personality, you get everything out of him and your club will win more games.

Aubameyang is currently sitting second in the 2019/20 Premier League goalscoring chart behind Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero, having scored seven goals from eight games.   
 