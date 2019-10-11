XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/10/2019 - 12:46 BST

I Was Supposed To Go To Juventus – Chelsea Talent Makes Admission On Summer Switch

 




Chelsea talent Juan Familia-Castillo has revealed that he was in line to move to Juventus before he joined Ajax in the summer. 

The 19-year-old defender joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2016, but completed a loan switch back to the Dutch giants this summer; Ajax also have an option to buy included in the agreement with the Blues.  


 



However, Castillo has revealed that he was almost on the plane to Italy as he had been due to join Serie A champions Juventus before the switch collapsed.

Castillo opted to pen a new Chelsea deal and then complete a loan move to Ajax, telling Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "Things happened so I finally chose Chelsea.
 


"Chelsea is a big club, so I am happy with my choice anyway. That I could be loaned out to Ajax, that is absolutely beautiful.



"I was actually supposed to go to Juventus. That was the number one. For some reason, that was cancelled. Now it is up to me to continue."

Castillo admits he is hoping to make a positive impression back at Ajax and convince the Dutch giants to then activate the purchase option to keep him permanently.
 


"Ajax loaned me with an option to buy. If I do well this season I hope that I will be bought and that I will get more minutes in the Eredivisie."

The defender is currently featuring for Ajax's second string, Jong Ajax, who play their football in the Dutch second tier, and will look to work his way into contention for the senior squad.

Castillo has not made a single senior appearance for Chelsea.
 