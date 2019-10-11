January Departure For Arsenal Star Could Need Gunners To Subsidise Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could have to make a financial contribution to allow Shkodran Mustafi to make his preferred move back to the Bundesliga in the January transfer window.



The Gunners made it clear in the summer that they wanted to see the player leave, but no acceptable proposals arrived and Mustafi stayed at the Emirates Stadium.













Now the Premier League side are hoping to let him go in January and the Germany international would prefer to move back to his homeland during the winter window.



But according to The Athletic, the centre-back’s high wages are likely to make it difficult for Bundesliga sides to sign him unless Arsenal make a financial contribution.





Arsenal were loathe to agree to make a financial contribution to cover Mustafi's wages in the summer, something which played a part in him not leaving.







The club will have to decide if that remains their approach as the January transfer window approaches.



The Gunners saw some merit in holding on to the German this season after losing Laurent Koscielny and having Rob Holding injured.





Mustafi is down the pecking order though and Arsenal are keen to shed him from the wage bill in the new year.

