Leeds United Loan Star Tipped To Have Expected More Playing Time

Eddie Nketiah will have expected to have played more at Leeds United than he has so far, it has been claimed.



Leeds beat off fierce competition from both Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer.













Despite chipping in with goals and exciting Leeds fans, Nketiah is not starting games for Leeds in the Championship as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa prefers to go with Patrick Bamford up front.



It has been floated that Arsenal could recall Nketiah in January due to his lack game time in a white shirt and, according to The Athletic, that the striker did likely expect to be playing more football at Elland Road.





However, with the games set to come thick and fast before January, Nketiah could quickly increase his game time at Leeds.







And if Leeds make sure Nketiah is meeting a prior agreed level of playing time, Arsenal would be unable to recall him and he would see out the season at the Yorkshire giants.



Nketiah has clocked just 161 minutes over the course of seven appearances in the Championship this season for Leeds, scoring two goals.





Leeds return to action after the international break on 19th October by playing host to Birmingham City, a team managed by former Whites assistant Pep Clotet.

