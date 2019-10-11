XRegister
06 October 2018

11/10/2019 - 14:59 BST

Millwall Rival Sunderland For Wycombe Wanderers Boss

 




Championship side Millwall are set to rival Sunderland for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, as they seek a new manager, according to Sky Sports News.

Millwall have been on the lookout for a new manager after Neil Harris, who led the Lions to promotion to the Championship in the 2016/17 season, left the club last week.  


 



Sunderland are also without a manager after choosing to sack Jack Ross due to lacklustre results in League One.

While Sunderland approached Wycombe Wanderers to talk to their manager Ainsworth quickly after giving Ross the sack, Millwall have joined them in wanting to speak to the in-demand 46-year-old.
 


Ainsworth appears to have a number of options and it has been claimed in addition to Sunderland, four other clubs have approached Wycombe about their manager.



Reading and Barnsley, both having dismissed their managers this week, are also on the lookout for new bosses, but it remains to be seen if they have expressed their desire to appoint Ainsworth.

Millwall also have free agent Gary Rowett and former star Tim Cahill on their managerial list, while Sunderland have got in touch with Wigan to speak to Paul Cook and Coventry to talk to Mark Robins.
 


However, Coventry announced that Robins has agreed a new contract with the club on Friday after rejecting Sunderland's approach.   
 