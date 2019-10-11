Rangers Is Pressurised Environment – Gers Star On Tough Task

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says that playing for the Gers is a high pressure job and requires players to think quickly in key games, especially Old Firm clashes.



Having signed for Rangers from Aberdeen on a free transfer in the summer of 2017, 27-year-old centre-midfielder Jack has made 83 appearances across all competitions for the club so far.













With the Gers being one of the giants in Scottish football, some fans tend to believe playing for the Light Blues is an easy thing to do.



However, Jack has shot down that view by opening up on the pressure environment players have to play in when they represent a club like Rangers.





The former Aberdeen man admitted that intense matches like the Old Firm derby are exciting, but says it is difficult to remain calm and focus on getting things right on occasions that demand good vision from the players.







“In the Old Firm games, semi-finals and finals, the adrenaline is pumping, but you’ve got to be able to do the other side of it and be able to think quickly when the ball comes to you", Jack told The Athletic.



"You need good vision even when the game is a hundred miles an hour and the fans are going nuts. It’s tough.





"People think, ‘You play for Rangers, how can life be tough?’, but it’s a pressurised environment.



"You win a game and you feel on top of the world but then you lose a game and it feels like the end of the world.”



Jack, who has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season, missed out on the side's league match against Hamilton Academical at the weekend due to a knock, but is expected to return for the away trip to Hearts.

