06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/10/2019 - 12:29 BST

Serie A Giants Keen On Wolves Midfielder

 




Wolves star Ruben Neves has emerged as a possible transfer target for Serie A giants Inter, who are in the market for a midfielder.

Inter have been looking at a number of players as they look to bring a top-class midfielder to the club during the January window or next summer.  


 



Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on their radar for a while, but the Roman giants want in excess of €100m before agreeing to sell the Serbia international.

Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic is also being assessed as a more affordable option, but Inter would prefer to bring in a younger midfielder instead of signing the 32-year-old.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Wolves star Neves is being considered as another option in the market as Inter step up their search for a midfielder.



The Portugal international has looked at home in the English top tier after earning promotion to the Premier League with Wolves last year.

He is considered one of the top midfielders in the Premier League and has been a regular feature of the Portugal national team as well.
 


Neves is also believed to be on the radar of Manchester City, but Wolves are unlikely to be keen on selling him in January.   
 