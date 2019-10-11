Still See Myself As A Crystal Palace Guy – Former Eagles Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace midfielder Aki Riihilahti has explained why he feels a special connection with the Eagles and still considers himself a Crystal Palace guy.



The now CEO of Finnish club HJK Helsinki, Riihilahti plied his trade for English club Crystal Palace for five years between 2001 and 2006.













During his five years at Selhurst Park, the Finnish defensive midfielder played over 150 matches across all competitions for the Eagles.



Although it has been 13 years since he left the club, Riihilahti still remains a Crystal Palace fan, after having formed a bond with the side and their supporters, who he feels are genuine, local and passionate.





The 43-year-old explained that Crystal Palace were always supported by the fans even when they did not deserve it, lauding the heart of the fans, and expressed his desire to see his HJK Helsinki side take on the Eagles in Europe next year.







“Palace is a club with great potential", Riihilahti told The Athletic.



"Now being a Champions League club, fourth in the league, I’d be happy to meet them in Europe next year.





“What I like is that it still has that kind of heart that it means a lot to a lot of people.



"I felt even in the challenging times that I and we were always supported, sometimes we didn’t even deserve it.



"People are genuine, local, and they come there whether it is the Premier League or a rainy Tuesday evening against Walsall.



“I lived in Wimbledon and drove to the games.



"Every time, I was guaranteed to see a grandfather, father and son walking to a game. It was so powerful.



"You knew that whatever happened during the week, three generations wanted to come to a game.



"That is still the image I remember.



“I was always one with a good connection with the supporters, I really felt that. I was a club guy.



"I still feel myself as a Crystal Palace guy.”



Crystal Palace currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 14 points, having won four of their eight league games, and are just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

