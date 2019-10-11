We Have To Be Strong At Home – Spurs Star Wants Tottenham Hotspur Stadium To Be Fortress

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has urged his Spurs team-mates to make the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortress as they look to get back on track this season.



The Argentine custodian was forced to come on for an injured Hugo Lloris in the eighth minute of Spurs' league game against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium last weekend and conceded two goals as the London-based club suffered a 3-0 defeat.













With Lloris set to be sidelined for a lengthy period due to an elbow injury, Gazzaniga has revealed that he is ready to step up for the club.



The 27-year-old, who stressed the importance of being focused, trusts his and his team-mates abilities to perform well and get wins on the board.





Gazzaniga also urged his team-mates to make the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they suffered a 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich earlier this month, a fortress.







“It’s always the same answer, I’m ready”, Gazzaniga told Spurs' official site.



“I try to be focussed. I believe in myself and my team-mates, and that’s the only way.





"We know we have to be strong.



"At home, especially, we have to be strong.”



Tottenham will host bottom-placed Watford at home when club football returns to action after the international break on 19th October.

