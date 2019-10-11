We’re Trying To Improve Our Policy – Leeds United Director of Football On Internal Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has admitted the club are trying to improve the way they handle loans through the appointment of a loans manager.



The Yorkshire giants have appointed former Aston Villa coach Simone Farina as their loans manager, creating the position within the club as they look to better manage loan arrivals and loan departures.













A number of Premier League sides have loan managers as they increasingly farm out promising youngsters to lower league clubs to aid their development.



Now Leeds are following suit and although Orta admits that the Whites are not operating at the level of top flight sides in terms of loans, they do want to improve their work on temporary transfers.





"We are starting with a loan manager this year, Simone Farina – not in the level like the big clubs – but we are analysing, trying to improve our policy", Orta was quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.







"For me it’s a secondary situation but we have started this situation because it’s really good.



"It's really good. Help all. Help the club, club receive the player, help the player and try and make the loan successful, not only sign the paper and forget", the Leeds director of football added.





Leeds currently have six loan players in their first team squad with Illan Meslier, Ben White, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah all on the books.



The Whites have sent a number of players out on loan, with Lewie Coyle, Laurens De Bock, Conor Shaughnessy, Pawel Cibicki, Adrian Balboa, Jay-Roy Grot and Rafa Mujica all on spells away from Elland Road.

