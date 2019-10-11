Wolves Ready To Strengthen Two Areas In January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to strengthen central defence and central midfield during the upcoming January transfer window.



The Midlands-based club, who returned to the Premier League after a six-year absence last season, enjoyed a successful 2018/19 campaign, finishing seventh in the league and earning Europa League qualification.













However, with added responsibilities and matches coming thick and fast this term, Wolves have had an inconsistent start to the season, winning just twice in the league and once in Europe.



Preferring a 3-5-2 formation, Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves squad have several versatile players, able to play in different positions, but, at the same time, believe they are short of members in central defence and central midfield.





The Premier League side are hoping to strengthen the two areas in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.







Wolves captain and centre-back Conor Coady has played every single minute of league and European football for the club this season.



Nuno has also been using midfielder Romas Saiss as his third centre-back.





In central midfield, the trio of Leander Dendocker, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves have featured in all league and European matches for Wolves this season, receiving little to no time to rest.

