Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund Keen On Celtic Teenager

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund both hold an interest in highly rated Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele.



Dembele, just 16 years old, has already made his senior debut for Celtic, coming on as a second half substitute against Hearts in May this year.













The Scottish champions have been careful not to rush Dembele into the first team, but he is already on the radar of several sides, with his potential having been noted.



Both Arsenal and Dortmund are interested in Dembele, according to The Athletic, but it remains to be seen when either club might make a move for his services.





Celtic will hope Dembele sees his future as best served by continuing his development at Parkhead however and does not have his head turned.







Arsenal did business with Celtic earlier this summer when they swooped to snap up full-back Kieran Tierney made the move to the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners have a reputation for blooding youngsters which may appeal to Dembele.





Dortmund meanwhile are also not afraid to trust in young talents, but Celtic will hope to resist any moves made for their highly rated 16-year-old.

