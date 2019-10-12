Celtic Promised Teen Talent First Team Chance Before 2020, Player Convinced of Route

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have promised summer arrival Jonathan Afolabi that he will feature for the senior team before the end of 2019.



The Scottish champions signed the 19-year-old on a three-year deal from Southampton on 21st August, tempting him to continue his development north of the border.













Celtic worked hard to sell the move to Afoblabi, who has turned out for the Republic of Ireland's Under-19s side.



The Bhoys made clear to the attacker than he will feature in the first team before the end of the calendar year, according to The Athletic.





The club also mapped out a route into the first team to Afolabi, as they also did to defender Lee O'Connor, who joined in the summer from Manchester United.







O'Connor, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, was convinced to put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Parkhead.



It remains to be seen against which opposition Celtic boss Neil Lennon looks to slot Afolabi into the team to make good on the club's promise to the attacker.





The Bhoys return to domestic action on Saturday 19th October by playing host to Ross County.



They then welcome Italian giants Lazio to Celtic Park for a Europa League Group E fixture.

