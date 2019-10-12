XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/10/2019 - 15:03 BST

Celtic Promised Teen Talent First Team Chance Before 2020, Player Convinced of Route

 




Celtic have promised summer arrival Jonathan Afolabi that he will feature for the senior team before the end of 2019. 

The Scottish champions signed the 19-year-old on a three-year deal from Southampton on 21st August, tempting him to continue his development north of the border.  


 



Celtic worked hard to sell the move to Afoblabi, who has turned out for the Republic of Ireland's Under-19s side.

The Bhoys made clear to the attacker than he will feature in the first team before the end of the calendar year, according to The Athletic.
 


The club also mapped out a route into the first team to Afolabi, as they also did to defender Lee O'Connor, who joined in the summer from Manchester United.



O'Connor, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, was convinced to put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Parkhead.

It remains to be seen against which opposition Celtic boss Neil Lennon looks to slot Afolabi into the team to make good on the club's promise to the attacker.
 


The Bhoys return to domestic action on Saturday 19th October by playing host to Ross County.

They then welcome Italian giants Lazio to Celtic Park for a Europa League Group E fixture.
 