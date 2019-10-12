XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/10/2019 - 16:38 BST

Everton Tracking France Under-21 International

 




Everton are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba and could make a move for the France Under-21 international in January. 

The Toffees have endured a tough start to the season under Marco Silva and are already making plans to add to their squad when the window swings back open for business in the new year.  


 



They are showing interest in PSG starlet Dagba, according to French outlet Paris United, with a January swoop possible.

It is unclear if Dagba would be open to the move though as he is claimed to want to make a success of his career at the Parc des Princes.
 


The 21-year-old also recently extended his contract at the French champions.



However, it is claimed that if a good offer was put on the table for Dagba then PSG sporting director Leonardo could choose to let him move on.

Dagba managed four appearances in Ligue 1 this season for PSG before a muscle injury sidelined him.
 


In total the defender has made 26 senior appearances for PSG, but is still waiting for his first goal.
 