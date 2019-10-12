He Looked Startled – Celtic Legend On New Bhoy’s Physical Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Davie Hay believes Christopher Jullien was shocked by the physicality of Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes when the Bhoys played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.



Neil Lennon's Celtic suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Livingston before the international break, something which let rivals Rangers move top of the Scottish Premiership standings with a two point lead.













Bhoys legend Hay is an admirer of Jullien, but is sure he was shocked by Dykes' physical approach and has urged him to make sure he matches the physicality he is presented with in Scottish football going forward.



"Christopher Jullien is an intimidating physical presence, but he probably hasn’t been used to the challenge posed by Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes on Sunday", Hay wrote in his Evening Times column.





"Jullien has really come good and played exceptionally well against Cluj, but he probably epitomised the drop-off in performance of Celtic come the weekend.







"He wouldn’t have been used to that sort of environment or that sort of contest in France, where someone is bashing him about. He looked startled by it.



"If a player is physical against you, you have to match it, but the last thing you do is allow that to visibly affect your performance or sidetrack you from what you are meant to be doing", the former Bhoy added.





Celtic splashed out around £7m to take Jullien to Glasgow from French top flight side Toulouse in the summer transfer window.



He put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2023 at Parkhead and took the number 2 shirt worn last term by full-back Jeremy Toljan.

