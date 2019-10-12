If We Can Do This – Rangers Legend Stresses Critical Area

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek Johnstone has indicated that Rangers' defence is the key to success for the Gers this season as he has little worries when it comes to the side's attacking play.



Steven Gerrard's side have eased up a gear in recent weeks to shrug off an Old Firm defeat against Celtic, scoring a whopping 14 goals in their last three Scottish Premiership matches.













Rangers comfortably dealt with challenges from St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical and Johnstone believes the Gers will only become more potent going forward when Ryan Kent comes back from injury.



The Gers legend thinks if the defence get it right, then sides will find it tough to get the better of Gerrard's men.





Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column: "Kent will give Steven Gerrard another option in the final third and goals shouldn’t be in short supply for Rangers this term.







"If we can continue to keep it tight at the back, then teams will find it very difficult to beat us.



"What we have got in the middle of the park, the wide areas and certainly through the middle with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, that is a very potent and dangerous side."





Rangers travel to Hearts when club football resumes after the international break, while after the game against Craig Levein's men they jet off to Portugal to take on FC Porto in the Europa League.



Two further league games are lined up in October, with a visit from Motherwell and a visit to Ross County.

