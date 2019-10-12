XRegister
06 October 2018

12/10/2019 - 21:38 BST

It’s Slap In The Face – Former National Team Boss On Rangers Star Being Overlooked

 




Former Finland coach Hans Backe believes that Rangers centre-back Filip Helander suffered a slap in the face when Sweden boss Janne Andersson picked Marcus Danielson ahead of him for Saturday evening's meeting with Malta. 

The absence of Brentford's Pontus Jansson due to injury meant that Andersson was looking for someone to slot into central defence and he plumped for the previously untested Danielson.  


 



Backe admits to being surprised that Rangers defender Helander was overlooked given his experience and being left-footed.

The experienced manager, whose last job was in charge of Finland, thinks that the selection call is a slap in the face for 26-year-old Helander.
 


Backe said on Swedish broadcaster TV4: "It is a little surprising.



"Helander is a left-footed centre-back, who offers tremendous advantages in the build-up of attacks.

"He has been in the national team all the time, so it is a little slap in the face."
 


Danielson, making his debut for Sweden, scored the country's first goal against Malta after he struck in the eleventh minute.

Sweden eased to a 4-0 win in the Euro 2020 qualifier with Rangers centre-back Helander an unused substitute in Ta Qali.

Helander will hope that Sweden boss Andersson hands him an opportunity to start at home against Spain on Tuesday, but the coach may be reluctant to change a winning side.
 