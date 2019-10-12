XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/10/2019 - 15:27 BST

Jurgen Klopp Clear With Liverpool Owners Over Contract Situation

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made clear to the club's owners that he is not currently interested in signing a new contract. 

Klopp's current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2022 and the Reds' owners want to tie him down to a longer contract to secure his future at the club.  


 



The German led Liverpool to the Champions League last season and has the Reds sitting on top of the Premier League table.

Despite the success, Klopp is currently not interested in extending his contract and, according to The Athletic, has made his stance clear to the club's owners.
 


The former Borussia Dortmund coach has though promised he will honour his current deal, keeping him at Anfield for the rest of this season and the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.



It is unclear when Klopp might decide whether he is willing to stay at Liverpool beyond 2022, at which time he will have been in charge for seven years.

The German tactician is likely to be a hugely attractive target for a host of clubs if he decides to end his time at Liverpool when his contract expires.
 


Klopp has so far only managed in England and Germany in his managerial career.
 