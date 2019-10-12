Jurgen Klopp Clear With Liverpool Owners Over Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made clear to the club's owners that he is not currently interested in signing a new contract.



Klopp's current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2022 and the Reds' owners want to tie him down to a longer contract to secure his future at the club.













The German led Liverpool to the Champions League last season and has the Reds sitting on top of the Premier League table.



Despite the success, Klopp is currently not interested in extending his contract and, according to The Athletic, has made his stance clear to the club's owners.





The former Borussia Dortmund coach has though promised he will honour his current deal, keeping him at Anfield for the rest of this season and the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.







It is unclear when Klopp might decide whether he is willing to stay at Liverpool beyond 2022, at which time he will have been in charge for seven years.



The German tactician is likely to be a hugely attractive target for a host of clubs if he decides to end his time at Liverpool when his contract expires.





Klopp has so far only managed in England and Germany in his managerial career.

