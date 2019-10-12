This Helps Me When Rangers Play In Europe – Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic believes that playing for Croatia helps him perform against big teams in the Europa League, which he feels demands a lot of quality.



The 26-year-old defender was one of the standout performers for the Light Blues in their 1-0 victory against Dutch club Feyenoord in their first Europa League group stage match of the season, while he completed the full 90 minutes at Young Boys before the international break.













Sheyi Ojo's sole goal gave Steven Gerrard's side the three points against Feyenoord and it was Barisic who assisted the Liverpool loanee.



Barisic will hope to be involved in Rangers' remaining four Europa League group stage games and he believes international football stands him in good stead when European action arrives.





"Yes, of course, of course, they help", Barisic told the official Rangers podcast, when asked about international games.







"Everything helps to be honest, but in the Europa League when you play against big teams, of course, you need a lot of quality and I think it helps me a lot when you play for a national team like Croatia."



The former Dinamo Zagreb man is hoping he can help Croatia to reach Euro 2020, something they are well on course to doing following a 3-0 win over Hungary on Thursday.





"That is one of the biggest things in the world, when you can play for your country in some of the big tournaments like World Cup or Euro.



"So, I am very motivated to qualify to Euro and to play, I hope, next summer," the 26-year-old remarked.



Croatia are next in action on Sunday when they take on Ryan Giggs' Wales side, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovakia on Thursday.

