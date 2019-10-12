XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/10/2019 - 11:09 BST

This Is What It’s All About – West Brom Star On Charlton Stint

 




West Bromwich Albion youngsters Sam Field and Jonathan Leko are enjoying their loan spells at Charlton Athletic and are delighted to get game time under their belts.

The two Baggies academy products, keen to play regular first team football this term, joined Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic in the summer.  


 



While Field has started four league games for the Addicks so far, Leko has been named in the first eleven on nine occasions and come off the bench once, scoring and assisting two goals each.

The West Brom duo are enjoying their loan spell with the Addicks and 21-year-old Field is delighted to have a different experience and environment.
 


The midfielder, who feels Leko is also benefitting from the loan stint, is glad that he is getting to experience a different club with a different style of play to that of his parent club and also getting playing time under his belt.



It’s been really enjoyable for both of us I think”, Field told West Brom's official site.

It’s been a different experience and environment after 14, 15 years with one club and I’m really benefitting as I think Jonathan is too.
 


I know West Brom as a club inside out so it’s great to get to a different club with a different style of play.

"They’ve got a great group of lads who we’re working with and I’m getting game time and that’s what it’s all about for me.

"Minutes on the pitch are what it’s all about for both of us.

The Addicks, who currently sit 10th in the Championship, will host Derby County at the Valley after the international break on 19th October and the West Brom duo will be looking to start the game.   
 