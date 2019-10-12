This Is What It’s All About – West Brom Star On Charlton Stint

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion youngsters Sam Field and Jonathan Leko are enjoying their loan spells at Charlton Athletic and are delighted to get game time under their belts.



The two Baggies academy products, keen to play regular first team football this term, joined Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic in the summer.













While Field has started four league games for the Addicks so far, Leko has been named in the first eleven on nine occasions and come off the bench once, scoring and assisting two goals each.



The West Brom duo are enjoying their loan spell with the Addicks and 21-year-old Field is delighted to have a different experience and environment.





The midfielder, who feels Leko is also benefitting from the loan stint, is glad that he is getting to experience a different club with a different style of play to that of his parent club and also getting playing time under his belt.







“It’s been really enjoyable for both of us I think”, Field told West Brom's official site.



“It’s been a different experience and environment after 14, 15 years with one club and I’m really benefitting as I think Jonathan is too.





“I know West Brom as a club inside out so it’s great to get to a different club with a different style of play.



"They’ve got a great group of lads who we’re working with and I’m getting game time and that’s what it’s all about for me.



"Minutes on the pitch are what it’s all about for both of us.”



The Addicks, who currently sit 10th in the Championship, will host Derby County at the Valley after the international break on 19th October and the West Brom duo will be looking to start the game.

