Captaining Club Like Rangers Would Be Special Admits Gers Attacker

Jermain Defoe has admitted that wearing the captain's armband at a club such as Rangers is a special thing.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard handed right-back James Tavernier the armband when he arrived at Ibrox and has stuck by the defender throughout his reign so far.













Defoe landed at Rangers in the January transfer window this year from Premier League side Bournemouth and has linked up with Tavernier in the team.



The experienced striker has so far pulled on a Light Blue shirt on 34 occasions, scoring an impressive 20 goals.





How big Rangers are as a club has already fully sunk into Defoe and the striker revealed that if he could swap places with anyone in the squad for a day he would pick Tavernier just for the honour of being Gers skipper.







"Maybe Tav [I’d trade places with] to be the captain", Defoe told Rangers TV.



"It's always special to be a captain.





"To captain a football club like this, a team like this, would be special", the striker added.



Defoe is on an 18-month loan at Rangers from Bournemouth, but his deal at the Cherries expires next summer, meaning he could complete a permanent move to the club.



The striker turned 37 years old earlier this month, but is continuing to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

