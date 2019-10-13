Dream I Had At Liverpool Actually Came True, Best Dream Ever – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo has revealed that he had a dream before his home debut for Liverpool which then came true and classes it as his best dream ever.



Ojo, under contract at Liverpool, is currently on a season-long loan deal at Steven Gerrard's Rangers and is already featuring on a regular basis for the Gers.













He was handed his Liverpool debut off the bench by Jurgen Klopp in an FA Cup tie away at Exeter City in January 2016, before then making his Anfield bow in the replay and scoring in a 3-0 win.



Ojo bagged Liverpool's second goal on the night, curling in a superb shot as he won the man of the match award.





The winger has revealed that before he scored the goal he had a dream in which he did so, also coming on off the bench at Anfield and scoring.







Ojo told Rangers TV: "The best dream I ever had actually came true.



"It [my dream] was when I came on as a sub for Liverpool on my debut at Anfield, and I scored.





"But it actually came true.



"It's mad because sometimes when I have dreams they are so real and it [one dream] was I was running from someone and I got stabbed; a bit dramatic", he added.



Ojo has found the back of the net five times already for Rangers this season, as well as chipping in with four assists for his team-mates.



The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances for Liverpool's first team.

