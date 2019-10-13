XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/10/2019 - 14:41 BST

He Plays Like He’s Made 500 Appearances – Leeds United Star Hails Team-mate

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has admitted to having been hugely impressed by centre-back partner Ben White, who is on loan at the club from Brighton & Hove Albion for the season. 

Eyebrows were raised by some Leeds fans at the club not swooping for a replacement for Pontus Jansson, who was sold to Championship promotion rivals Brentford.  


 



White has slotted in alongside Cooper and the defender, who spent the second half of last season in League One at Peterborough United, has settled quickly.

Cooper believes that the 22-year-old is playing with huge maturity and is full of confidence in his own ability.
 


The Whites skipper dubbed the Brighton centre-back "different class".



Cooper told LUTV: "He's brilliant. He's still a young lad, but he plays like he's made 500 career games.

"That's the type of confidence he has in himself.
 


"He's come into a very good team, a very welcoming team and he's settled straight away to be honest.

"He's been different class."

Leeds do not have an option to keep White on a permanent basis included in the loan agreement and the defender may well be included in Brighton's plans for next season.

The Yorkshire giants will hope White can continue to turn in solid displays in defence though as they hunt promotion from the Championship.
 