He’s On Way To Being First Team Option – Liverpool Youth Boss On Reds Loan Star

Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe believes that Harry Wilson can return to Anfield from a loan spell at Bournemouth and look to push for a spot on the bench.



Jurgen Klopp opted to send Wilson on loan to the south coast for the season as he aims to see the Liverpool starlet further progress under the guidance of Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.













Inglethorpe makes no bones about the fact that Wilson is unlikely to be able to return from the Cherries and force his way straight into the European champions' team.



The academy manager though believes that Wilson can fight for a spot on the bench and look to play a number of games for the Reds first team as he aims to take the next step at Anfield.





Inglethorpe told The Athletic: "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has done it in one way, in terms of staying around, having the opportunity, taking it and, bit by bit, demonstrating to the manager that he’s capable of playing. Then you’ve got other players who go about it in a slightly different way.







"Harry Wilson would be the obvious example. Someone who has gone on loan to Crewe, Hull, Derby and now he’s in the Premier League scoring goals for Bournemouth.



"He’s on the way to maybe being a first-team option.





"I think he’s realistic enough to know he wouldn’t come back from his loan and take someone’s spot straight away, but he could maybe put pressure on positions 12, 13 and 14 on the bench, and make an impact playing in a percentage of games each year."



Wilson enjoyed regular game time at Pride Park in the Championship with Derby County last term.



The Wales international made a whopping 49 appearances for the Rams across all competitions and scored 18 goals.



He has turned out in seven of eight Premier League games for Bournemouth, chipping in with three goals from his position on the wing.

