Mohamed Elyounoussi Can Get Southampton Career Back On Track Says Former Saints Assistant

Mohamed Elyounoussi can earn himself another opportunity at Southampton if he does the business on loan at Celtic, former Saints assistant Mark Bowen believes.



Southampton splashed the cash to sign the Norway international from Swiss giants FC Basel in the summer of 2018 and he put pen to paper to a five-year contract.













Elyounoussi struggled to make an impact on the south coast though and scored one goal in 19 appearances for Southampton.



He has joined Celtic on a season-long loan deal and scored his first goal for the Bhoys in the Europa League against Cluj, making a bright start to his time at the Scottish champions.





Bowen believes that Elyounoussi potentially arrived at Southampton at the wrong time and thinks that a year at Celtic could see him then offered the chance to kick-start his Saints career.







"But it was maybe just the wrong timing for him. Mo needs a lot of the ball to go and do what he does best", Bowen told the Sunday Mail.



"But this move will be good for him and he can be a success at Celtic. Even if it’s just for a season, this loan will help him.





"He might not have been ready for the Premier League at that time but, after a year at Celtic, I expect him to go back to Southampton and be far better prepared.



"That’s what this move can do. Southampton will be monitoring the situation at Celtic then it will be up to the lad himself."



Bowen insists that Elyounoussi is a top player and he has it within his power to convince Southampton that he deserves another go at St Mary's.



"He has to convince them that he can do a good job for them but I’m sure he can because he’s an excellent boy and a top player."



Celtic are next in action at home in the Scottish Premiership on 19th October against Ross County, while they then play host to Lazio the following Thursday in the Europa League.

