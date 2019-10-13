Premier League Obviously My Dream Admits Aston Villa and Leeds United Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa and Leeds United target Sam McCallum has admitted that playing in the Premier League is a dream.



The 19-year-old defender is currently on the books at League One side Coventry City and despite only having joined the Sky Blues last year, is already turning heads.













McCallum, who operates as a left-back and has only made a total of 12 starts for Coventry, is attracting interest from a number of clubs and bids could go in for him in January.



Premier League side Aston Villa have been linked with the teenager, while Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are also mooted as admirers of the defender.





McCallum makes no bones about the fact that stepping up to one day play in the top flight is a dream, but he insists he is first and foremost focused on Coventry.







And the 19-year-old claims that simply by being a professional footballer for Coventry he is living the dream.



"Playing in the Premiership is obviously still a dream", he was quoted as saying by Kent Online.





"If I went all the way it’d be so big for me because I’m one of those millions of kids who have wanted it.



"But at the moment I’m focusing on trying to get the starting position at Coventry and then see where it goes from there.



"I’m definitely living the dream."



McCallum's Coventry side currently sit just outside the playoff places in League One, in seventh, and suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

